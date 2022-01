By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2022 (Palomar) -- A 4.0 earthquake at 9:46 this morning struck approximately 5 kilometers west-wouthwest of Palomar Observatory in north San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Service reports.

The shaking was felt as far away as Mexico to the south, Santa Maria to the north, and Yuma, Arizona to the east.

No injuries or damage have been reported as yet.