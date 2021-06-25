$4,000 REWARD OFFERED TO FIND OUT WHO KILLED KENNETH LOVE II, SECURITY GUARD SHOT LAST YEAR AT SPRING VALLEY DISPENSARY

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Person of interest and suspect vehicle sought by deputies

June 25, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Kenneth Love II was shot and killed June 2, 2020 while working as a security guard at a marijuana dispensary in the 8700 block of Troy Street in Spring Valley. A year later, Sheriff’s deputies are still actively working on solving the case and they are asking public help to identify the killer.

His family is offering a $3,000 reward in addition to a $1,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

On Wednesday, deputies and volunteers walked door to door in the neighborhood, passing out flyers and talking with residents. The flyers include photos of a suspect vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Camry, and a person of interest. You can also watch a video by clicking here or by scanning a QR code on the flyer below this story.

"There's still leads that we're following," says SDSO homicide Lieutenant Thomas Seiver. "There is still evidence that we're still looking into. So until there's nothing left to it, we're gonna continue to push the investigation."

Love is survived by his wife and daughter.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can call 888-580-8477 or visit sdcrimestoppers.org.