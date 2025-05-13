4TH ANNUAL JULIAN TOWN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL JUNE 7

May 13, 2025 (Julian) -- The Julian Town Square Music Festival brings music to the mountains on June 7 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Presented by the Julian Community Heritage Foundation and Julian Chamber of Commerce, this event will feature multiple musical performances.

These include Kimmi Bitter and Westside Twang, Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fring, Thea The Band, The Ordeal, Donn Bree and Friends, Dolly’s Revenge, and Subconscious Culture.

There will also be vendors, food, local artisans, many unique contribution opportunities, as well as six live bands.

This is a charity event in support of the continued development of The Julian Town Square. Admission is free and this is a family-friendly event