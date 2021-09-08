50 FOR THE FALLEN RUCK MARCH FOR THE 20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 IN NYC

Sept. 10 kicks off the Ruck March, including America’s finest active duty & former Special Operation Forces alongside NY first responders

September 8, 2021 (New York) -- To commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 and show support for our troops. “50 For the Fallen,” a group of active duty & veteran Special Operation Forces and NY First Responders will ruck march 50 miles around New York City, ending at Ground Zero in honor of 9/11. San Diego-based Maddox Defense is sponsoring the march and matching a portion of proceeds to “50 for the Fallen.”

With Master Sergeant Chad Conley leading the ruck, the group will begin at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET and feature active special forces operators that have proudly served in the Global War on Terror (GWOT). The 30 service members will be dressed in ‘50 For the Fallen’ shirts while carrying their packs and equipment, weighing over 50 pounds throughout the ruck march. The “50 For the Fallen” campaign will end at Ground Zero on the morning of Sat., September 11, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. Participants are raising money for Gold Star and NY First Responder families, with 100% of the proceeds going to families of the fallen.

“50 For the Fallen” is a fundraising campaign created to celebrate the lives of those lost on 9/11 and the ensuing Global War on Terror (GWOT) to provide a mental release for those affected by 9/11 and GWOT. The two nonprofits benefiting from this fundraising campaign are The Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Ray Pfeifer Foundation. The entirety of proceeds from each donation directly supports the families of the fallen.

Maddox Defense has shown unwavering support to the U.S. Special Forces community and worked side by side with our troops since the September 11, 2001 attack.

For more information on “50 For the Fallen” http://50ForTheFallen.com and to donate, please go to https://donorbox.org/50-for-the-fallen.

The Maddox Group started in San Diego, CA and is globally headquartered in Houston, TX and Puerto Rico, with defense manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas, NV, throughout Kansas, Texas and California. For more information, please visit www.MaddoxDefense.com.