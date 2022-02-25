5,002 SAN DIEGANS HAVE DIED OF COVID, INCLUDNG 55 IN PAST WEEK

East County News Service

February 25, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County has reached a somber milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as local virus-related deaths have now surpassed 5,000. Though some restrictions are being eased, in the past week, 6,383 new cases , 659 hospitalizations and 55 new deaths were reported locally. Deaths in the past month include not only older residents, but several in their 30s and 40s.

The County is urging everyone to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot if eligible. Though 92.6% of county residents age 5 and older have received at least one shot and 81.4% are fully vaccinated, those vaccines lose effectiveness over time. Yet only 54.3% of eligible San Diegans have received booster shots.

“Every death is tragic, and our condolences go out to the family and friends of all of the San Diegans who have lost their lives during this pandemic,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19 and associated hospitalizations. I urge anyone who is not up to date with their shots to get vaccinated.”

The region has plenty of COVID-19 vaccine supply. The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics, and County locations. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.