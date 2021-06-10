50TH ANNUAL PINE VALLEY DAYS JULY 30-31 FEATURES BBQ, PARADE AND PARK ACTIVITIES

East County News Service

June 10, 2021 (Pine Valley) – The 50th annual Pine Valley Days will take place on Friday, July 30 and Saturday July 31.

The festivities begin with a deep pit barbecue on Friday night, July 30, with seasoned pork cooked 24 hours and brought to the Pine Valley Park for guests to savor along with side dishes; chicken is also available.

On Saturday morning July 31, the Pine Valley Days Parade rolls out at 9 a.m along Old Highway 80 from the library to the middle school, followed by family fun festivities at the Pine Valley Park with activities for kids, live music and vendors.

Pine Valley Days has been a fundraising event for the Mountain Empire Men's Club (originally the Pine Valley Men's Club) since 1970. Originally presented as a rodeo, horse events, and parade it has since morphed into a BBQ, parade, and day in the park. All proceeds benefit education and community in the Mountain Empire region.

All monies raised are applied to programs such as community support (to include Movies in the Park) and scholarships for students in the Mountain Empire School District (including Julian Charter and home school).

For more information, visit https://pinevalleydays.com/.