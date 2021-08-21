55TH ANNUAL BORREGO DAYS DESERT FESTIVAL WELCOMES BACK VISITORS OCT. 23-24

East County News Service

August 21, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – The 55th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is slated to take place October 23 and 24 at Christmas Circle Community Park on Palm Canyon Drive in Borrego Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Friday evening kicks off the weekend with local events around town leading into the festival weekend at Christmas Circle that includes a flyover, live entertainment, dance floor, art exhibits, kid's zone, food vendors, adult beer garden, car show, 1st Annual Amateur Talent Show and more. This is a family friendly festival that is fun for all ages.

“This year's theme “Welcome Back!, says it all after the struggles we’ve all faced the past year and a half. We simply wanted to welcome our visitors, snowbirds and locals to enjoy two days of fun, laughter and the outdoors in the heart of Borrego Springs,” a press release from the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau states.

For more information on Borrego Days, visit borregodays.com. The Borrego Days Desert Festival is a project of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors' Bureau (VisitBorrego.com), serving the needs of the community of Borrego Springs since 1950, and with the support of its 501(c)(3) public benefit fiscal sponsor, the Borrego Festivals Foundation.

Borrego Springs is in the unincorporated area of San Diego County and the second Designated International Dark Sky Community in the world. Borrego Springs is also home to the 600,000-acre Anza Borrego Desert State Park and the world famous Galleta Meadows Sky Art Metal Sculptures.

Other activities in Borrego Springs: Hiking, biking, equestrian trails, arts & culture, shopping, dining, Historic Downtown Walks, Certified Farmer's Market, Festivals including Borrego Days, Film Festival, Art Festival, top ranked golf, camping, glamping, resorts, tennis, mid-century modern architecture and amazing views in every direction. For more information on activities, visit Embrace Borrego Guide.