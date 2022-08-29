56TH BORREGO DAYS DESERT FESTIVAL SLATED FOR OCTOBER 22-23

East County News Service

August 29, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The 56th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival offers a weekend filled with activities October 22-23. The festival takes place at Christmas Circle Community Park and Palm Canyon Drive in Borrego Springs.

The hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday evening kicks off the weekend with local events around town leading into the festival weekend that includes live entertainment from the country sounds of the Morgan Leigh Band, Nacho Bustillos & Band a music festival hit and the acclaimed Comedy Hypnosis Show with Don Spencer, plus art exhibits, kid's zone, food vendors, artisans, education, adult beer garden, free to enter car show and more.

Borrego Days is produced by the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, presented by the Under the Sun Foundation along with many sponsors.

This is a family friendly festival that is fun for all ages. There is free parking surrounding Christmas Circle within easy walking distance of the festival.

For full details on the festival, visit borregodays.com.

About Borrego Springs:

Borrego Springs is in the unincorporated area of San Diego County and the second Designated Dark Sky Community in the world. Borrego Springs is also home to the 600,000 acre Anza Borrego Desert State Park and the world famous Galleta Meadows Sky Art Metal Sculptures.

What to do in Borrego Springs: Hiking, biking, equestrian trails, arts & culture, shopping, dining, Historic Downtown Walks, Certified Farmer's Market, Festivals including Borrego Days, Film Festival, Art Festival, top ranked golf, camping, glamping, resorts, tennis, mid-century modern architecture and amazing views in every direction. Here is the link to our Embrace Borrego Guide that includes our Selfie Guide, Biking Routes, Sculpture info and more: Embrace Borrego Guide