60,000+ IN DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO “NO KINGS” RALLY, THOUSANDS MORE COUNTYWIDE PROTEST AUTHORITARIAN ACTIONS OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

By Miriam Raftery

Photos,left: Aerial image of No Kings rally downtown, courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News, and protestor in El Cajon, photo by Miriam Raftery.

June 15, 2025 (San Diego) – At least 60,000 people participated in “No Kings” protests in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police department. Local organizers estimate even more, around 80,000.

In addition, thousands more protested at No Kings events in other local communities, including East County, with around 1,000 in El Cajon and several hundred in Ramona. Photos posted on social media show numerous other rallies with hundreds or more at each.

In El Cajon, protesters lined both sides of Fletcher Parkway from one end of Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall. Chants of “This is what democracy looks like!” filled the air. (photo, right)

The majority of vehicles driving past honked and waved in support., startling in a city with an all-Republican city council.

Tables at the rally were set up to gather signatures on petitions to recall El Cajon Councilman Phil Ortiz, the swing vote in support of a measure allowing the city’s police to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Also present were organizers of a recall effort seeking to oust Grossmont Union High School District trustees who voted to fire dozens of teachers, counselors and librarians.

El Cajon protesters included numerous signs critical of the president’s actions perceived as undemocratic and uncostitutional, as well as anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) signs, a veteran with a sign proclaiming “I fought for freedom, not fascism) and a woman whose sign read, “Not a paid protester. I hate Trump for free.”

San Diego Police Department, in a media release, praised protesters for remaining “peaceful and respectful”, also voicing appreciation to event organizers and community leaders. As of yesterday afternoon, there were no arrests and no reports of property damage or injuries related to the protests, SDPD confirmed.

“The San Diego Police Department remains committed to protecting the rights of all individuals to assemble and exercise their freedom of speech,” the release stated. “We thank our res idents for their collaboration and the strong sense of shared responsibility that made this asafe day for our city.”

The No Kings protests drew many millions of people nationwide on Saturday, the same day that President Donald Trump held a military parade estimated to cost up to $45 million to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, also celebrating Trump’s 79th birthday.

“This is the kind of vanity parade we would expect to see in Russia or North Korea, not in a democracy” said Allison Gill, award-winning podcaster and a speaker at the San Diego rally.

““No matter what the parade is called, our democracy is under attack. Donald Trump and his allies are dismantling democratic institutions to consolidate power and money at the expense of the rest of us,” said Wendy Gelernter, one of the event organizers.

Specifically the rallies called for:

Protection for democratic institutions, civil rights and the rule of law,

An end to efforts to centralize executive power as laid out in Project 2025

Transparency, accountability, and truth over chaos, cruelty and corruption

Elected leadership and good governance that serves the people — not personal power, personal enrichment or spectacle.

“It is unconscionable to spend this kind of money when the veterans in our area are being stripped of their benefits to reduce government spending, and budgets are being slashed for health services, food programs for hungry children, and vital medical research at San Diego area universities,” added Misty O’Healy of Indivisible49.

Brian Lafft ery, a local labor leader, carried a sign at the downtown protest reading, “Real American patriots don’t want to be ruled by kinds. We literally started a revolution over this 249 years ago!” On Facebook, he posted, “Exhaustion from four straight days of contract ratification did not stop me from marching in today’s No Kings protest downtown. I love my country too much to allow fascism to take over it, and it was a great feeling to see tens of thousands of fellow San Diegans who feel the same way show up along with me."

Around 100 people braved 95-degree heat to protest in Borrego Springs as well.

Photo, left by Mitchell Sterling: No Kings protest in Borrego Springs.

Photos below: Anti-ICE protestors in El Cajon





