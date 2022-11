East County News Service

November 22, 2022 (San Diego) – A 6.2 earthquake struck in Baja California, Mexico around 8:39 a.m. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 18 miles southwest of Las Brisas, 138 miles southwest of Mexicali, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The moderate quake was felt in the United States as far away as Palm Springs.

No tsunami alert or warning was triggered by this tremor.