$65,000 REWARD FOR INFO LEADING TO ARREST AND CONVICTION IN 2021 MURDER OF CORNEILIUS DONTE BROWN IN LA MESA

April 30, 2025 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Navy Sailor Corneilius Donte Brown, which happened four years ago.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently pledged an additional $50,000 reward from the State of California for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Brown’s murderer. In addition to $9,000 from Brown’s family, $5,000 from NCIS, and $1,000 from San Diego Crime Stoppers, this brings the total reward to $65,000.

On April 24, 2021, at approximately 12:26 a.m., the La Mesa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls of gunshots heard in the area of 4300 Echo Court, in La Mesa. Officers arrived within minutes and located a gunshot victim (later identified as Brown) inside his residence. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

La Mesa Police, in a press release, states, ”According to witnesses who were inside the apartment, mostly shipmates of Mr. Brown, he was shot when he answered an unexpected knock at the front door. Upon opening the door, he encountered two suspects, one of whom fired multiple shots at Mr. Brown. The suspects ran southbound on Echo Court and eastbound on Echo Drive. Both suspects were described as Black males, wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts.”

Anyone with information about the murder of Corneilius Donte Brown is urged to call La Mesa Police Detective Royce Culp at 619-667-7533 or to provide a tip via www.sdcrimestoppers.org .