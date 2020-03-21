7-ELEVEN CLERK KILLED IN EL CAJON ROBBERY

Saturday, 7-Eleven corporate announced their stores will temporarily close daily from midnight to 5am to deep clean and stock shelves. 7-Eleven also expects to need 20,000 more clerks Saturday, 7-Eleven corporate announced their stores will temporarily close daily from midnight to 5am to deep clean and stock shelves. 7-Eleven also expects to need 20,000 more clerks

By Miriam Raftery

Jonathan Goetz also contributed to this report

March 21, 2020 (El Cajon) – Three teenagers, all minors, have been arrested for shooting and killing a 7-Eleven clerk early Friday during a robbery.

According to El Cajon Police Lt.. Kevin MacArthur, the three masked youths robbed the store in the 300 block of Jamacha Rd. shortly after 2:30 a.m., shooting and gravely wounding clerk Ronald Bailey, 31, of El Cajon.

Bailey was taken by medics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teens, ages 14, 15, and 17, are suspected of another holdup two hours earlier in Imperial Beach, City News Service reports.

7-Eleven announced via their 7-Eleven app, that stores will stay open but close temporarily each night from midnight to 5am.

Corporate did not reference the El Cajon shooting as a contributing factor, instead explaining the decision to give clerks enough time for deep cleaning the stores nightly (also throughout the day), and keeping shelves stocked.