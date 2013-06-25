70 AND STRONG AS EVER AT SHARP GROSSMONT HOSPITAL

By Karen Pearlman

Aug. 11, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Grossmont Hospital just hit 70 years, but the venerable facility is looking sharper than ever.

As part of a celebration of its 70th anniversary, nearly 150 SHARP Grossmont Hospital staffers gathered Monday morning on the helicopter pad atop its Emergency Room to spell out a giant number “70.”

As they returned back to work after a photo and video op, SHARP Grossmont Hospital employees were enthusiastic – albeit warm, in 80-degree temperatures – and obviously proud to be part of the celebration.

“It’s a testament to the spirit of the SHARP Grossmont family, who are proud to call this hospital their home,” said Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications, who is celebrating 20 years working with the hospital. “Many of our staff have deep roots and connections here, some having been born at the hospital. We look forward to serving the community for many more generations to come.”

Hartman said the hospital “has always been rooted in the community,” and shared that “it’s stood seven decades because we focus on what’s the right thing for our patients.”

Hartman said that when the world was facing COVID-19 several years ago, SHARP staff stood together, “and the community supported us. It was so powerful to see that, the community reach out in support of caregivers.”

The journey began in the post-World War II era when there was a shortage of hospital beds in San Diego's East County.

In 1952, the Grossmont Hospital District was formed to build and operate a new hospital. The community played a vital role, with members of the Women’s Auxiliary walking door-to-door to raise awareness. An $800,000 bond measure passed in 1953, leading to the hospital's groundbreaking in 1954.

The hospital officially opened Aug. 15, 1955, beginning as a modest 110-bed facility that served more than 70,000 residents in San Diego County’s eastern region.

Today, the hospital has grown into a 562-bed facility, providing leading healthcare for more than 500,000 people.

From maternity to advanced surgery, SHARP Grossmont serves as a one-stop medical hub for East County, reducing the need for residents to travel far for care.

The hospital hasn’t stayed stuck in the past, either — they’ve expanded facilities, upgraded technology and added specialty services to meet changing health needs. Its accredited programs include home infusion, inpatient rehabilitation, sleep medicine, oncology, cardiovascular, stroke, orthopedics and emergency medicine, all of them setting a standard for excellence.

In the last few years, the site has been expanding with state-of-the-art facilities that include 2018’s Burr Heart & Vascular Center and the SHARP Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, which opened this past May.

“It’s the first of its kind in San Diego, offering a comprehensive all-in-one single center for advanced brain and spine care,” Hartman said. “It’s the crown jewel of the hospital, and we’re excited to offer that for our community.”

The hospital’s longevity and continued success can be chalked up to deep community roots, adaptability and patient-centered care.

The hospital was built with voter-approved bonds in the 1950s, with the community literally investing in its creation. Through the decades, the hospital has maintained strong relationships with East County residents, local organizations and civic leaders.

Grossmont Hospital’s skilled and committed workforce of doctors, nurses and staff often stay for decades, creating continuity and institutional knowledge. The hospital’s strong training and recruitment program also keeps talent flowing in.

The hospital also has ongoing support from the SHARP HealthCare system, and being part of a respected regional network gives it access to resources, research and best practices.

The hospital is also unique in that it has strong governance from the Grossmont Healthcare District. The unique public-private partnership between the district and SHARP HealthCare helps ensure local accountability and long-term stability.

Through the decades, Grossmont Hospital was at the forefront of medical technology.

In the 1970s, it was reportedly the first hospital in San Diego to install a CT brain scanner -- critical for diagnosing issues like tumors, neurological conditions and strokes. The hospital also became known for pioneering achievements, including the successful separation of San Diego's first conjoined twins, Gary and Larry Hutchens, in 1956.

In 1991, Grossmont Hospital entered a lease agreement with SHARP HealthCare, which allowed SHARP to manage the hospital's operations and maintenance. It was at that time that the Grossmont Healthcare District retained ownership on behalf of the community. The lease was renewed in 2014, ensuring the partnership through 2051.