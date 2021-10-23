75TH ANNUAL MOTHER GOOSE PARADE WILL BE VIRTUAL NOV. 21

East County News Service

October 23, 2021 (El Cajon) – The 75th annual Mother Goose Parade will be held virtually on November 21, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, at 1 p.m. You can view it at www.MotherGooseParade.org. The parade theme is “Celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun.”

Daryl Priest, President of the Mother Goose Parade Association, promises, “It will be an adventure full of new traditions you will love, many surprise guests, and exciting new features showing YOU, the groups and students in our community doing what you do best - celebrating!”

He adds, As shown in our 75-year history, “the parade must go on.” State health regulations for events drawing over 10,000 attendees made it impossible to hold a live event that takes an army of volunteers to produce, he noted, adding, “We believe those volunteers in the City of El Cajon, the El Cajon Police Department, the Cajon Valley Union School District, and our hundreds of participants and students deserve the utmost safety during this continuing pandemic.”

In 2020, amid COVID-19 shutdowns, the Virtual Mother Goose Parade drew over 150,000 viewers.” This year we look to exceed two million viewers and our virtual parade is now a permanent addition to our traditional Mother Goose Parade for years to come.

For more information, visit www.MotherGooseParade.org.