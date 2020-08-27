East County News Service

August 27, 2020 (San Diego) – Assemblymember Shirley Weber will host the 8th Annual 79th District Back to School Backpack and Supply Giveaway. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a drive-thru event held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m in the parking lot at Second Chance, 6145 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92114.

This year, instead of physically attending school, some children will be at home learning virtually as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Our goal as a community is to make sure our future leaders are prepared academically and have the right tools to succeed,” says Dr. Weber.