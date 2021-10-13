80% OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY RESIDENTS AGE 12 AND UP ARE NOW FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID

By Miriam Raftery

October 13, 2021 (San Diego) – If you’re a San Diego County resident not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re in a shrinking minority. San Diego County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation with over 2.2 million people fully vaccinated. That’s 80% of everyone eligible (ages 12 and up), the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. Even more, 89.2%, are at least partially vaccinated.

Yet hospitalizations and deaths continue – nearly all among unvaccinated people. In the past 30 days, 263 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Diego County – and 258 of those were not fully vaccinated. In the past week, 37 deaths were reported from COVID-19, and 31 of those were not fully vaccinated.

“San Diegans have done a great job getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Seema Shah, M.D., medical director for HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “However, we should not get complacent. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and those who are immunocompromised, ineligible or otherwise vulnerable need our collective protection. Eligible residents should continue getting vaccinated and get their booster shot when it’s their turn.”

You can get free COVID-19 vaccinations at 400 locations countywide include doctors’ offices, pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid, community clinics and county public health centers. A complete list of locations and booster eligibility details are at coronavirus-sd.com.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped to 2.3% over the past 14 days, though 333 new COVID-19 cases were reported October 12 in our county, with 3,241 cases in the last week, down from 3.631 cases the prior week.

However, 21 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past week, of which 15 were in grade school or preschool settings, where students are young for vaccines. There were also two outbreaks each in business and restaurant/bar settings and one in a hotel/resort/spa setting.