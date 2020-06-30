HELIX WATER DISTRICT’S ANNUAL WATER QUALITY REPORT AVAILABLE ONLINE

Source: Helix Water District

June 30, 2020 (La Mesa) -- Helix Water District’s 2020 Water Quality Report, which documents the quality of its treated water throughout 2019, is now available in English at hwd.fyi/wqr2020-english and Spanish at hwd.fyi/wqr2020-espanol.

The annual water quality report contains important information about the sources and quality of customers’ drinking water. As in years past, Helix Water District tap water met all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of California health standards for drinking water.

For questions regarding the report, call (619) 667-6248 or email wqr@helixwater.org. To have a paper copy of the report mailed to your home, call (619) 466-0585.

Helix Water District is a not-for-profit, local government agency responsible for water treatment and distribution for 277,000 people living in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and other unincorporated areas of the county. Helix also provides treated water to neighboring Padre Dam, Otay and Lakeside water districts.