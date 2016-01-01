Aaaaaaahs in Santee: The Wizard of Oz Coming to the Community Park

East County News Service East County News Service

Sept.15, 2025 (Santee) -- Lions, Tigers, and Bears… Oh My!

The city of Santee is hosting a free outdoor screening of the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz later this month.

In a partnership with the County of San Diego’s Summer Movies in the Park series -- presented by San Diego Foundation -- the city is inviting the community to see The Wizard of Oz under the stars starting just after sunset on Sept. 20.

A news release from the city noted that guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy the movie.

The event will also feature free pre-show activities like face painting, inflatable games and activities, live entertainment with d ance performances by Expressions Dance & Movement Center, vendors with giveaways, food, sweet treats and more. There will also be a live DJ performing, with contests and games for all.

Pre-show activities begin at 4 p.m. and the movie will begin about 15 minutes after sunset at Town Center Community Park East..

Town Center Community Park East is located at 550 Park Center Drive in Santee. Parking is available on-site but is limited and those interested in attending are encouraged to walk, bike or use rideshare services.