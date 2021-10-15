AAUW, LA MESA-EL CAJON BRANCH, SPEECH TREK CONTEST RETURNS: ENTRY DEADLINE NOV. 15

Contest open to all high school students

By Sue Sutton

October 15, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring the annual Speech Trek, speech contest, open to all high school students in grades 9-12. The in-person contest is open to all high schools including public, charter and private.

Each year, a critical topic is selected and students, along with a branch/teacher coach, create, prepare and present an original, 5-6 minute speech. This year’s topic is "Has the United States lived up to its pledge of “liberty and justice for all? Would requiring the study of diversity, equity and inclusion in a high school setting help ensure liberty and justice for all?”



This year’s contest will be held in the library at Granite Hills High School on February 8, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. The school address is 1719 E. Madison Ave. in El Cajon. All speeches will be videotaped for the State-level competition.

The winning participant’s video will then be sent to the AAUW State competition. Winners at the local level in the La Mesa-El Cajon branch will receive $500 for first place and $250 for the runner-up. The winner at the State level will win $1,500, second place will receive $1,000 and third place will take home $500.

Interested students should contact Sue Sutton at ssutton1@cox.net for application and student tool kit. Application deadline is November 15, 2021.

The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of AAUW has been engaged in “equity for all” efforts since the 1950s and is one of the largest branches in California. AAUW empowers women and girls by advocating for more women in leadership positions, closing the gender pay gap and preventing sexual harassment and discrimination. The organization supports girls entering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and math) careers. AAUW uses research, education, and advocacy at the national, state, and local levels to accomplish our goals. Visit their website (https://lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net/) for more information about this organization. AAUW is always looking for women who want to make a difference.