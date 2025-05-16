ACADEMY FIRE IN SAN PASQUAL VALLEY HALTED

By Miriam Raftery

May 16, 2025 (San Pasqual)—The #AcademyFire has been halted at 49.7 acres, according to Cal Fire, with no structures lost or injuries. The fire briefly threatened structures along Highland Valley Road in the San Pasqual Valley east of Escondido.

The blaze began this afternoon in the 7700 Block of San Pasqual Valley Road (State Route 78) in San Pasqual Valley near the San Pasqual Academy, a boarding school for foster youths.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters battled the blaze, along with ground crews.

