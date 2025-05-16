ACADEMY FIRE IN SAN PASQUAL VALLEY HALTED

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

May 16, 2025 (San Pasqual)—The #AcademyFire has been halted at 49.7 acres, according to Cal Fire, with no structures lost or injuries. The fire briefly threatened structures along Highland Valley Road in the San Pasqual Valley east of Escondido.

The blaze began this afternoon in the 7700 Block of San Pasqual Valley Road (State Route 78) in San Pasqual Valley near the San Pasqual Academy, a boarding school for foster youths.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters battled the blaze, along with ground crews.

Sign up for free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/wild-fire-alerts.   You can also follow East County Alert on X (formerly Twitter).

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons