ACCORDION CONCERT NOV. 14 AT MISSION TRAILS CHURCH

By Daniel Steinman

November 1, 2021 (San Diego) – Manzanita Concerts will present concert accordionist Henry Doktorski on Sunday, November 14 at 4 p.m. in the Mission Trails Church, 4880 Zion Avenue, San Diego.

Henry Doktorski is one of the leading concert accordionists in the United States. He has delighted hundreds of thousands with his tasteful and sophisticated musical interpretations, including radio and television appearances and performances on accordion with several major orchestras. Besides classical music, He is equally adept at popular and international music. His extensive repertoire ranges from Bach, Brahms and Piazzolla to George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Henry Mancini, and tunes from hit Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies.

There is no admission fee, but a free-will donation is suggested.