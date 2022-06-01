ACT II CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF RESALE FASHION IN LA MESA

By Kylie Dees

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – One of La Mesa’s hidden gems is located in La Mesa’s downtown village and is known for its affordable and trendy ladies resale clothing. Act II is a family owned and operated business owned by Dolores Buller (photo, left)) and her daughter, Deanne Ross (right).

Act II is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary as a successful resale shop. One of their main forms of celebration is a monthly giveaway on their Instagram @act2lamesa for a $40 gift card to their store every month. They plan to host a 40th anniversary party in the summer as well.

Act II originally began off of Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa and is now located at 8243 La Mesa Blvd. Resale is now a mainstream source of clothing.

Deanne has been working in Act II since she was 12 years old with her mother, Dolores, who started the business 40 years ago. Deanne told us that they offer ladies resale clothing that is gently worn and will fit anyone's budget. They specialize in trendy current fashions and accommodate all sizes. They sell everything from jewelry, purses and handbags to workout wear, designer jeans and dresses.

They also operate a buy and sell program to the public, where people can bring their clothes and if items are in current fashion and in excellent condition, people have the potential to earn money. The store pays cash for designer items and even takes trade-ins and store credit for other items, three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dolores told us that her favorite part about owning and operating the business is the people and being able to have met some of the most wonderful customers. The stores’ owners gained some of the most fun and caring lifelong friends through their business. Deanna also told us that she loves to help people find and pick outfits out for special occasions. She told us, “For example, somebody was going on a trip and we got her a whole new wardrobe for her trip. The prices she paid were way less than any other retail store or discount store.”

Dolores Buller explains on her website that “Act II believes in giving back; throughout the years we have been very involved with the community. Both Deanne and I have served on the board of directors with the East County Chamber of Commerce. Deanne has served as President of the merchants’ association. Also, we have donated time and money to the Salvation Army, as well as clothes to the less fortunate locally (i.e. The Closet on 54th) and in Mexico. We are big supporters of the Rescue Task Force, Shriners Hospital, and the San Diego Humane Society.”

Deanne told us that through the pandemic, they had to adapt to the changing times and convert some of their shopping to social media, selling a lot of their clothing and jewelry online at the time. “We had to do what was best for our business when COVID was thrown at us, but now we are back to in-person shopping,” she said.

Deanne would love for everyone to know that they love to see new faces and people in their store. Act II is open 7 days a week for shopping, from Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They also are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.