ACT II provides budget-friendly and stylish women’s fashions

By Heidi Hope

November 18, 2025 (La Mesa)-- For 43 years, Act II has been a thriving and successful boutique offering women’s resale fashion in La Mesa’s downtown village. It is a trendy store started from a family business in 1982 by Dolores Buller and her daughter Deanne Ross, who still owns the store. Act II focuses on stylish female fashion with the hope of helping others dress well, feel good and maintain a budget-friendly experience.

Andrea Holland, Act II’s store manager, explains the process of gathering fashions to sell and describes their fashion specialty for women’s clothing.

“Ladies resell--we specialize in current trendy fashion, and we have wonderful prices,"Holland says. "You can get designer wardrobe here for just really great deals.”

Act II is all about weekly purchase. “People call and make appointments to come in and show us their items...We look through them and determine whether we can sell them or not.” Holland explains. Act II always aims to have the best products for customers.

Furthermore, Act II offers garments according to seasonal trends. “There’s so many trends and vibes out now, so we kind of have a little bit of everything, but definitely we do follow seasons and trends,” Holland shares.

Additionally, Holland also describes how she researches to learn what trends and styles are emerging throughout each season, which is through Instagram influencers, along with magazines and TV shows.

“I like looking on Instagram and following influencers and seeing what is out, also through magazines, TV shows. You just find out what everyone is wearing and kind of follow along and stay with the times.” Holland says.

Lastly, Holland shares her perspective on fashion and how to approach styling, which is feeling good and confident in how you’re dressed, which will never go wrong.

“I feel like people are definitely doing mixes of everything, whether they’re wearing 90s fashion and 80s fashion, and just really making it their own,” Holland says, “and I think as long as you feel good in what you’re wearing, then, you know, it might work for you.”

Act II is also a go-to destination for women's formal wear, such as prom dresses, gowns and cocktail attire.

You can come visit Act II boutique and enjoy exciting discount opportunities at 8360 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942.

Check out Act II online:

website https://www.myactii.com/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/act2lamesa/

FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/ACTiiBoutique/.