ACTIVISTS TO HOLD EMPTY CHAIR TOWN HALL MARCH 23, AFTER REP. ISSA REFUSES CONSTITUENTS’ REQUESTS FOR MEETING

By Miriam Raftery

March 14, 2025 (Escondido) – After weeks of rebuffed requests for Congressman Darrell Issa (R-48)to hold a community townhall to discuss constituents’ concerns, activists have scheduled an “Empty Chair Town Hall” at the California Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, hosted by Dr. Allison Gill from the "Mueller, She Wrote" podcast, will provide constituents with the opportunity to voice questions and concerns they would typically address directly to their congressional representative, particularly regarding potential cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and Veterans Services.

Following recommendations outlined in the "Indivisible Guide" (indivisible.org/resource/guide), this Empty Chair Town Hall is part of a nationwide effort encouraged by Indivisible National during the congressional recess from March 13-23.

"When our elected officials refuse to engage with their constituents, democracy suffers," said Pamela Albergo of Indivisible North County San Diego. "Rep. Issa hasn't held a town hall since 2017, but the concerns of his constituents haven't gone away."

San Diego’s four other Congressional members, all Democrats, have not held live town halls in the past year, Times of San Diego recentlyreported. But Issa, the lone local Republican representative, has not held a townhall since 2017. Issa has been a vocal supporter of the Trump administration and has refused pleas from constituents to hold one, despite regular protests outside his Escondido Congressional office since Trump took office.

The event will feature a panel of five to six community leaders, including a veteran advocate, school board member, city council member and other local experts.

Each panelist will be briefly introduced by Dr. Gill, and panelists will take turns answering questions. Attendees are asked to bring their 60-second questions written on paper. Selected questioners will be invited to the front of the room to ask their question, followed by a three-minute response from a panelist.

The venue has 375 seats, which are filling quickly. Community members can register at eventbrite.com/e/darrell-issa-empty-chair-town-hall-presented-by-indivisible-tickets-1274626525249. A waiting list is also being established.

Information about livestream channels will be distributed as the event date approaches.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Rep. Issa's office has been formally invited to the event.

Indivisible North County San Diego is a grassroots organization dedicated to advocating for progressive policies and holding elected officials accountable to their constituents.