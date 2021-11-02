ACTIVITIES RETURN AT MISSION TRAILS INCLUDING HAWK TALKS, STAR PARTIES AND MORE

East County News Service

November 2, 2021 (San Diego) – After 20 long months, Mission Trails Regional Park welcomes back many of its programs including Trail Guide walks, Hawk Talk, Star Parties, the Native Flute Circle and more. For details, visit www.MTRP.org.

Hawk Talk Returns

Live Hawk Demonstration

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 and each 1st Sunday of the month

Falconer Bob Gordon, MTRP volunteer George Varga, and "Huxley" the Harris's hawk will be at the Visitor Center this Sunday for the monthly "Hawk Talk" presentation. Huxley has been through a lot since we last saw him. He was seriously injured, but with surgery and rehabilitation, he has been able to fly again. Bob Gordon will share about Huxley's odyssey and about other hawks and raptors. This is a drop in, free presentation.

Guided Nature Walks

At long last, MTRP volunteer Trail Guides will once again lead free guided walks in the park. Please wear comfortable shoes, a hat, sunscreen and bring bottled water. Reservations are not required and the walks are canceled if raining.

Walks from the Visitor Center

9:30-11 a.m. every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Walks at Kumeyaay Lake Campground

8:30-10 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 27 and each 2nd and 4th Saturday.

Star Parties at MTRP

Join members from the San Diego Astronomy Association for viewings of the night sky through telescopes. Please avoid the use of flashlights and white light in the area of the events. Cloudy skies and/or rain cancels the event. Free and no registration is necessary.

Kumeyaay Lake Campground Day Use Lot

Beginning at dusk on Nov. 5.

West Sycamore Staging Area in Scripps Ranch

Beginning at dusk on Nov. 19.

Meet in the parking lot at the far east end of Stonebridge Parkway.

Dasha on the Trail

Reading and Book Signing with Gwynne Bruck

10 a.m. Saturday, November 13

MTRP Visitor Center Amphitheater

Free; Click here to register

The new children's book Dasha on the Trail is a hike through Mission Trails Regional Park as seen from the eyes and snout of a lighthearted pup, Dasha. She sniffs out animals on the trail such as mischievous ravens and her leash-free cousins, the coyotes. She longs for freedom but knows a tame dog might not know the tricks of an untamed world.

On Saturday, November 13 at 10 a.m., author and illustrator Gwynne Bruck will read and sign copies of Dasha on the Trail in the MTRP Visitor Center amphitheater.

In addition to the reading, guests will hear about how to safely explore Mission Trails and other wild spaces with a pooch, and children will have the opportunity to enjoy Discovery Tables and other activities in the Visitor Center. San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo will be in attendance to celebrate the book, make a special announcement and meet District 7 constituents.

Mother Nature in San Diego

Online lecture series with Pat Abbott

Thursdays at 6 p.m.: 11/11, 11/18, 12/2, 12/9

Free; Click here to register

Back by popular demand, Dr. Pat Abbott, geologist and professor emeritus at SDSU, will present another online lecture series, this one based on his legendary “Natural Disasters” course at SDSU. Last spring, in a series of online talks, Dr. Abbott discussed the geology of Mission Trails, and he will now take on a different subject: natural events that impact our lives, climate, and shape our landscape.

Activities for Families

﻿Dasha on the Trail Book Reading + Signing

10 a.m. Nov. 13

Information is above, but you can also learn more and register here. Note that the Trail Guides' Discovery Tables will take place on Nov. 13.

﻿Discovery Tables

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 13 and each 2nd Saturday

Stop by the Discovery Table in the Visitor Center lobby to learn about this month's themes, owl pellets and animal tracks.

Nature Story and Craft with a Ranger

10-11 a.m. Nov. 20 and each 3rd Saturday, Kumeyaay Lake Campground

Children ages 5-10 are invited to join Ranger Heidi for a nature story followed by an arts-and-crafts project related to the story. This program is free, but registration is required. RSVP by calling Ranger Heidi at (619) 668-3279.

Native Flute Circle

﻿1-3 p.m. November 14 and each 2nd Sunday of the month.

Hear musicians play Native American flutes in the Visitor Center amphitheater. Free, with no registration required.

Volunteer Opportunities

There are many ways to volunteer at MTRP, including helping on one of the weekend work crews, or a longer-term engagement such as volunteering at the Visitor Center Front Desk. They need you!

MTRP Rangers organize weekend morning crews to do projects around the park. The groups include:

Trail Improvement Crew

Park Beautification Crew

Habitat Restoration Crew

Click here to learn about volunteering at the Visitor Center and more details about the volunteer crews.