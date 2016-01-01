Adams Avenue Street Fair is this weekend

East County News Service East County News Service

Sept. 18, 2025 (San Diego) -- The free two-day Adams Avenue Street Fair , considered San Diego's favorite music festival, and attended by m ore than 50,000 people in Normal Heights, is happening this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 21.

Presented by San Diego Foundation , the 43rd annual Adams Avenue Street Fair features 75 musical acts on seven stages. The event -- Southern California's largest free two-day music festival -- will go from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. both days.

Adams Avenue businesses sponsor this event, held along 10 city blocks, from 32nd Street to 36th Street. In addition to a varied musical performance schedule , the event features carnival rides, beer gardens, festival foods, performances by the Fern Street Circus and 300 exhibitors with unique offerings.

Three beer gardens will also be open throughout the two-day run, with full-pour servings from some of San Diego’s best craft breweries and featured cocktails from local distilleries.

VIP pre-sale beer tickets are available for $21 (four craft beers)