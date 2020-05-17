ADD LOCAL PARKS TO YOUR NEXT ZOOM VIDEO CONFERENCE

East County News Service
 
Photo: Seven Wild Bighorn Sheep, Credit: County of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, at Agua Caliente
 
May 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) --Infiltrate a herd of bighorn sheep. Hike to the half-way point of San Diego’s toughest climb. Peruse the grounds outside a cabin, nature center or historic adobe dwelling. Enjoy sunset over Lake Morena, stop to smell the lilacs in Sycamore Canyon, or graze alongside cows on the sprawling hillsides of Santa Ysabel.
 
All of these adventures are possible virtually, with a little creativity and perspective, thanks to San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department’s new collection of photo backgrounds designed especially for video conferencing sites.

Parks and Rec has selected some of their most popular pictures—taken at iconic locales in our region’s parks—and made them available for download! 
 
Your staycation awaits:
 
If using Zoom, make sure you have one of these images downloaded. Then, from Zoom, open your Settings, click “Virtual Background”, select the image and wait for it to upload. You’ll be immediately transported to a sunny So-Cal destination!  
 
If you snap a screenshot, share with the hashtag “UpsideofInside” – it’s the Coronavirus rendition of Parks and Rec’s usual motto, “UpsideofOutside”. 
 
“When we’re back to business as usual, we’ll post a collage of your home travels,” the department pledges.

