THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CRAZIER THAN YOU: ON STAGE AT STEELE CANYON HIGH THROUGH MARCH 27

By Kathy Carpenter

March 26, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The world is a crazy place, with everything turned upside down the past couple of years. The Addams Family is as close to normal as anybody else. Steele Canyon Players and Instrumental Music present The Addams Family: A New Musical. It’s funny, romantic and a totally entertaining production.

The story is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. This production is directed and choreographed by Nicole Labella. Instrumental Music and Vocal direction are by Heather Luck. This Steele Canyon duo make a fabulous team, bringing out the best in their students and filling the audience with joy.

Steele Canyon is the only East County High School to have a live orchestra accompany their musical, adding several notches to your entertainment value. They did a wonderful job. However a tad bit lower in pitch may even be better to give more opportunity to enjoy the singers with lower voices.

Little Wednesday is getting married and you are invited. At least, she will be wedded if everything goes as planned when the Addams have the Beinekes over for dinner so Wednesday can get Morticia's blessing .Enjoy the dinner with an ooky, kooky family and find out how everything plays out. Laughing won't be an option.

The cast is huge. Not only the main characters but the ancestors take stage. Choreographing over 30 ancestors must have been difficult, as they were spread out all over the theatre. The\ ancestors were amazing. Even though many were offstage and it’s probably more difficult to act in such close proximity to the audience, everyone I could see was totally in character and in sync with the movements. Kudos to the ancestors.