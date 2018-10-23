ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: BENZODIAZEPINES - THE NEW DRUG CRISIS?

By David R. Shorey, East County Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

June 13, 2021 (San Diego) -- I am pretty sure there is something that we East County residents all have in common since the onset of the pandemic -- stress and anxiety. In fact, an ongoing study by the National Center for Health Statistics in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau shows that at least a quarter of all Americans were experiencing anxiety. In California, the statistic was almost one out of three.

San Diego County residents can certainly take advantage of a variety of options to improve mental health like exercise, meditation, group and individual counseling and therapy, And, when prescribed by a trained mental health professional, needed medication.

You probably heard about benzodiazepines or “benzos” that are called by more common names like Xanax, Valium, Librium, Ativan, Halcion and Klonopin. What you may not know is that most benzodiazepines are recommended to only be used for weeks or months to treat specific medical conditions. The dose, frequency and duration of treatment vary depending on the patient, the medicine being prescribed and the medical condition it is being used to treat. For a vast majority of those prescribed, benzos are intended to be a short-term aid. Unfortunately, the trend for benzos appears to become one of long-term dependence. Like the opioid crisis, this is having devastating effects.

Benzos slow brain activity, causing drowsiness or calmness. Common side effects include dizziness, weakness and slowed breathing. Doctors are cautioned about prescribing benzos concurrently with opioids because of the increased risks of side effects. Severe and life-threatening reactions can include seizures, depression, hallucinations, homicidal thoughts, psychosis, suicidal thoughts and behavior, delirium and catatonia.

With all of the attention being focused on the opioid crisis in America, the threat posed by benzodiazepines in the East County, throughout California and the rest of the U.S. is overshadowed, but these drugs are quickly emerging as the next potential drug crisis.

Even when benzodiazepines are prescribed and used properly, decreasing dosage gradually can still cause withdrawal symptoms like panic attacks, tremors, anxiety, blurred vision, memory problems, irritability, insomnia, muscle pain and stiffness and abnormal involuntary movements. Risks are greater when used recreationally with alcohol and opioids.

The popularity of benzos among recreational drug users and the increasing existence of the pills on the black market prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year to require labels on benzodiazepines warning of the risks of abuse, addiction, physical dependence, withdrawal and other serious side effects. The warning came 60 years after the first benzodiazepine was approved for use by the FDA in 1960.

Benzos can have treatment benefits when used properly. With any prescription, use according to the doctor’s recommendation and let them know if there are any side effects. It’s also important to keep an eye out for the onset of addiction to any medications. The call to action for our East County readers is to use medications only as directed. If not all of them are used, dispose of prescription drugs properly. Store, count and secure your medications at home. The key message is that misuse of prescription drugs is dangerous, even deadly, despite the views held by some that prescription drugs are relatively safe due to their legitimate medical use. We want to keep the focus on health consequences, including accidental death.

Information and resources for substance use disorder are available by calling the Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.

The Institute for Public Strategies works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive. To find out more about IPS East County, follow us at: https://www.facebook.com/IPSEastCounty or by clicking on the links to our social media platforms: IPS East County Facebook, IPS East County Twitter, East County Youth Coalition Instagram.