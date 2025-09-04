Advancing Healthy Communities: cannabis data shows significant impact on physical and mental health of youth and young adults

By Seraphina Eberhardt

September 4, 2025 (San Diego) -- New data shows a concerning trend: today’s high-potency cannabis products are linked to sharp increases in youth mental health crises, hospital visits, and addiction. On July 16, community members gathered for an important briefing hosted by the San Diego Imperial Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and the International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis (IASIC).

Photo, right: Dr. Roneet Lev (left), HIDTA Director Dave King (center), and Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Pepin (right) speak at the HIDTA report release (Photo courtesy of San Diego County Cannabis Public Health Initiative)

The event centered on the release of a report titled “Marijuana’s Impact on California" and highlighted the real and increasing impacts of cannabis use on public health, especially among youth. Featured speakers included Dave King, Director of HIDTA; Lt. Michael Pepin of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and Dr. Roneet Lev, an emergency physician and cannabis use disorder expert with IASIC.

Dr. Lev provided a stark overview of the escalating crisis, noting that emergency department visits due to cannabishave increased by 521% in California since 2008. Lev also highlighted that cannabis was present in 43% of suicide toxicology reports among youth under 25 in San Diego County in 2022. She expressed concern about more cases of psychosis, addiction, and accidental ingestion, especially among children, because of how cannabis products are packaged and marketed.

The briefing highlighted that in 2023, youth aged 12–17 made up nearly 38% of all cannabis treatment admissions in California. Even more alarming, poison control centers across the country received over 6,800 calls about THC edibles ingested by children ages 0–12, representing a 752% rise since 2018.

These products often look like harmless candies or snacks, leading to confusion and accidental ingestion. Many are sold with misleading labels claiming they are “hemp-derived” and THC-free. However, as Lt. Pepin explained, lab tests showed that many of these products contain very high levels of THC or even other drugs like psilocybin. The Sheriff’s Department displayed several such items at the event, showing the lack of oversight in the unregulated market.

California’s fragmented cannabis laws, where more than half of jurisdictions still ban retail sales, have contributed to the growth of the illegal market. This black market is often linked to environmental harm, pesticide misuse, and even armed criminal activity at unlicensed grow sites, with California leading the nation in seizures of illegal cannabis plants, weapons at grow sites, and arrests for unlicensed cultivation. Pepin noted that pesticide fumigants, some of which have been banned in the US and some not used as intended, have been found at licensed and unlicensed grow sites, posing serious health and environmental risks.The California Department of Pesticide Regulation hascreated a guide to potential pesticides to aid those dismantling illegal grows.

HIDTA Director Dave King urged attendees to share their knowledge with their communities to help address the growing epidemic of youth poisonings.

The event provided resources for families seeking help. Organizers hope this briefing is the first of many chances to raise awareness and promote prevention efforts across East County and beyond.

If you or someone you know is dealing with substance use, emotional distress, or needs someone to talk to, call or text 988 to connect with the San Diego Access & Crisis Line. It’s available 24/7 with free, confidential support in over 150 languages. You can also contact the Access & Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.

