ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: DRINKING ALCOHOL INCREASES THE RISK OF HEART DISEASE

By Seraphina Eberhardt, Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies East County

March 17, 2025 (San Diego) -- The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory in January highlighting the cancer risks associated with even small amounts of alcohol consumption, noting that alcohol links to at least seven types of cancer. However, alcohol does not only increase the risk of cancer. Alcohol consumption has also been a topic of debate concerning its effects on heart health. Even minimal alcohol intake can elevate the risk of heart disease. For residents of East County, understanding these risks and taking proactive measures can help maintain heart health.

San Diego County's “Love Your Heart” campaign is an annual event that provides free blood pressure screenings to the public, to raise awareness about heart health. In 2024, the campaign screened more than 58,000 individuals, potentially preventing numerous heart-related emergencies. The American Heart Association (AHA) advises that individuals who choose to drink should limit their intake to no more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women. One drink is 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof spirits. Exceeding these guidelines can lead to elevated blood pressure, heart failure, and even stroke. Consuming just one alcoholic drink per day may increase blood pressure, challenging the notion that light drinking is harmless.

We can take several steps to reduce alcohol-related heart disease risk, including limiting alcohol consumption by adhering to the AHA's guidelines on alcohol intake. For some individuals, especially those with existing health conditions, abstaining from alcohol may be the best choice. It's important to note that recent advisories suggest even minimal alcohol consumption can increase health risks. Regular blood pressure checks can help detect hypertension early, a condition exacerbated by alcohol consumption. Participating in the "Love Your Heart" campaign's free screenings is a proactive step.

A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports cardiovascular health. Limiting sodium and saturated fat intake can also help manage blood pressure. Don’t forget to exercise. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Physical activity strengthens the heart and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Smoking increases the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke are vital for heart health. Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health. Incorporating stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can be beneficial.

East County offers several resources to support residents, journey toward better heart health, including Live Well San Diego. This initiative provides various programs and events focused on health and wellness, including the "Love Your Heart" campaign. Local clinics offer health screenings, nutritional counseling, and support groups to assist individuals in managing their health. Organizations like the American Heart Association provide support groups and educational resources for individuals seeking to reduce alcohol consumption and improve heart health.

While the relationship between alcohol and heart health continues to be studied, current evidence suggests that even moderate alcohol consumption can pose risks. East County residents are encouraged to participate in initiatives like the "Love Your Heart" campaign and utilize local resources to monitor and improve their cardiovascular health. By making informed lifestyle choices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of alcohol-related heart disease and lead healthier lives.

works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health, and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive. To learn more about IPS East County, follow us on our social media platforms: IPS East County Facebook, IPS East County X, and East County Youth Coalition Instagram. Our website is at IPSEast.org. Resources and services are available to assist with screening, treatment, and recovery for individuals with a substance use disorder via the Access & Crisis line, which is open year-round, 24/7 at (888) 724-7240 or dial 988.