ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: INSIDE THE BINGE AND UNDERAGE DRINKING INITIATIVE’S 2025 ANNUAL STATUS REPORT FOR COUNTY

By Seraphina Eberhardt, Program Director, Institute for Public Strategies

July 1, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Community leaders, prevention experts, and local advocates came together at Singing Hills Golf Club in El Cajon recently to talk about the realities of alcohol misuse in our neighborhoods.

The San Diego County Binge and Underage Drinking Initiative (BUDI) released its 2025 Annual Status Report over lunch, and the data was a lot to digest.

Angelica Raya, Program Manager for BUDI, and epidemiologist Carol Manisouk from the County of San Diego Behavioral Health Services Department kicked off the presentation.

Here’s a breakdown of what this year’s report tells us, especially as it relates to East County:

Teen drinking is still a problem. Even though underage drinking has been on the decline since the early 2000s, San Diego County in general and East County in particular still have work to do.

In 2022, about 25% of teenagers admitted to drinking alcohol, with 6.2% saying they binge drank in the past month. That’s above the state average.

The numbers are even more troubling for certain groups. Binge drinking is most common among high school students who identify as female or non-binary.

These teens are more likely to experience stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges, factors that can drive them to self-medicate with alcohol.

One in five adults in San Diego County said they binge drank in the past 30 days. Why does that matter in a conversation about youth?

Because studies show that when adult binge drinking goes up by just 5%, there’s a 12% increase in underage drinking. So, when we say alcohol misuse is a community issue, it’s true. Kids are watching.

In East County, the ripple effect is hard to ignore.

Whether it’s alcohol-fueled parties, easy retail access, or lack of supervision, the behavior of adults shapes how young people view drinking.

DUI trends are heading in the wrong direction. If you thought the pandemic would slow things down on the roads, think again.

Between 2019 and 2023, DUI crashes involving alcohol rose by 22.6% across the county. Collisions involving underage drinking drivers (those under 21) shot up 65.8%. And when alcohol was involved, 86% of those drivers were found to be at fault.

These aren’t just statistics. They’re preventable.

In East County, which includes busy corridors like I-8 and Highway 94, the consequences can be deadly. More attention is needed to educate both youth and adults about the real risks of drinking and driving.

Emergency room visits and hospitalizations tell another story.

From 2018 to 2022, San Diego County did see an overall decline in hospital visits related to alcohol poisoning and abuse. But adults, especially those over 20, still account for the bulk of these cases. In 2022 alone, emergency department discharges due to alcohol poisoning among adults were four times higher than those among teens.

That stat surprised a lot of people at the luncheon. We often picture underage drinkers as the ones ending up in the ER, but it’s adults who are leading the onslaught in that department.

And while those ER rates are highest in areas like Pacific Beach and downtown San Diego, East County is in the clear. Access to alcohol, combined with fewer transportation options and more social isolation in rural communities, creates its own set of risks.

One of the more sobering takeaways from the luncheon came from Deputy District Attorney Hailey Williams, who works in the DUI Homicide Unit.

She reminded everyone that behind every number is a face, a family, and a future changed forever.

Whether it’s a high schooler who drinks at a party or a middle-aged adult who thinks they’re just blowing off steam, alcohol misuse has ripple effects that touch every corner of our region.

The Status Report also pointed out a disturbing trend: the mixing of alcohol with other substances, like opioids or stimulants. This cocktail of danger is showing up more frequently in emergency rooms. And too often in obituary pages.

The good news is that East County is doing something about it. Organizations, schools, health professionals and families are stepping up. Whether it’s enforcing underage drinking laws, holding youth prevention events, or talking more openly about substance misuse, the wheels are in motion.

The report doesn’t just shine a light on problems. The fight against binge and underage drinking doesn’t happen once a year at a luncheon. It happens every day, in every part of our county, including right here in East County.

Let’s keep pushing.

The health and safety of our kids, and ourselves, depends on it.If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use, emotional distress, or needs someone to talk to, call or text 988 to be connected to the San Diego Access & Crisis Line. It’s available 24/7 with free, confidential support in more than 150 languages.

You can also reach the Access & Crisis Line directly at (888) 724-7240.