ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: JOURNEY OF YOUR MIND: UNDERSTANDING SUBSTANCE MISUSE AND MENTAL HEALTH

By Seraphina Eberhardt By Seraphina Eberhardt

Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

June 17, 2025 (San Diego County) -- High school students face mounting pressures, from academic expectations to social challenges.

With mental health playing a critical role in overall well-being, understanding how substance misuse impacts the brain and the importance of public health initiatives is vital.

The Journey of Your Mind workshop, an interactive experience facilitated by IPS Youth and Community Organizer Emma Dobson, offers students in the Grossmont Union High School District a unique opportunity to explore substance misuse trends, learn about the brain’s chemical responses, and gain insights into public health career paths.

In San Diego County, students and families facing mental health or substance use challenges can access support 24/7 by calling 988 to access the San Diego Access and Crisis Line.

This engaging 45-minute workshop is available both in classrooms and virtually. It provides an in-depth look at how drugs interfere with brain cell communication, and how substance use disorders can be managed over time, including treatment and recovery strategies.

Through prevention and intervention discussions, students receive critical information about mental health and the role stigma plays in substance misuse and recovery.

Before the presentation begins, students are given a trigger warning since it covers serious topics such as substance misuse, overdose and suicide.

Mental health refers to emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how we think, feel, and act in daily life.

Good mental health helps individuals cope with stress, build healthy relationships, make informed decisions and focus on their goals. However, high school can be a stressful time, and mental health struggles are common.Persistent feelings of worry, depression, guilt or worthlessness, or experiencing extreme highs and lows, may signal an underlying mental health issue.

Mental health concerns can pose a significant risk factor for substance use disorders. Some individuals turn to drugs as a way to cope with emotional distress, while others may be influenced by social stigma surrounding mental health.

Stigma is negative attitudes, beliefs and assumptions associated with a particular characteristic, circumstance or condition. It can manifest in various ways, such as societal bias against individuals with mental health conditions, leading to unfair treatment and isolation.

Author Seraphina Eberhardt (right)

Common stereotypes label people with mental illness as weak, strange, or incapable, further discouraging them from seeking help. Reducing stigma is crucial for making an environment where individuals feel comfortable discussing mental health concerns.

Open conversations, education and conscious language choices can help break down misconceptions. By challenging our own biases and showing empathy, we create a more supportive and understanding community.

Many factors contribute to substance use disorders, including genetics, environmental stressors, peer influences and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Substance use disorders are treatable. Recovery is an ongoing process, and individuals may be at risk for relapse throughout their lives.

Reducing stigma around substance use disorders not only helps prevent initial drug use but also encourages individuals struggling with substance misuse to seek support. Prevention programs that involve families, schools and communities have been proven effective in reducing drug use and addiction rates. When young people understand the dangers of drug use, they are less likely to engage in it.

Public health initiatives play a significant role in addressing substance misuse at the community level. Public health professionals work to educate individuals about the risks of substance use, provide resources for prevention and treatment, and advocate for policies that support mental health services and economic opportunities.

Harm reduction strategies, such as safe consumption spaces and access to naloxone (Narcan) to reverse opioid overdoses, can mitigate the effects of substance misuse. Additionally, public health efforts focus on addressing the root causes of substance use disorders, promoting mental health support and promoting economic stability to reduce the risk.

For students interested in making a difference, public health offers a wide range of career opportunities. Professionals in this field work on prevention, treatment, research and policy-making to improve community well-being.

Public health careers include epidemiologists, health educators, social workers and substance abuse counselors, each playing a vital role in reducing the societal impact of substance misuse.

The Journey of Your Mind worksh op is more than just an educational session. It’s a chance for students to explore how substance use affects the brain, learn the importance of mental health awareness, and discover meaningful career paths.

By participating, students can gain valuable knowledge, challenge harmful stigmas, and contribute to a healthier community.

By embracing a proactive approach to mental health and substance misuse prevention, we can empower the next generation to make informed choices, support one another and create a brighter future.

Following the workshop, students shared what resonated with them most.

Here’s what they had to say:

“I learned that I might want to switch my public health major.”

“I learned the spread of awareness can improve not only my well-being, but others’ well-being as well. Learning about what it is and how you can prevent it helps.”

“The thing I found most interesting is to always talk and communicate to family and friends you trust about how you feel or what you want to talk about.”

IPS works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health, and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is always available.