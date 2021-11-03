ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: KEEPING KIDS SAFE, CLEAN AND SOBER DURING THE HOLIDAYS

By David R. Shorey, East County Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

November 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As we move into the holiday season and pandemic restrictions are loosening in the East County, in-person gatherings are going to become more common. For many, this will be the first time in a couple of years that families will all be able to gather and there may be increased temptation to party hard this year to make up for lost time. Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, New Year’s, Festivus and winter solstice are all opportunities to celebrate with alcoholic beverages. While traditions of celebrating the holidays with fancy cocktails, good food and reminiscing about past experiences can be done responsibly, the opportunities for increased access to alcohol by youth presents a challenge to those gathered. This is the season to become even more diligent about reducing kids’ access to alcohol.

Statistics have consistently shown that youth who consume alcohol are more likely to use drugs, get bad grades in school, suffer injury or death, engage in risky sexual behavior, make bad decisions and have health problems. No one wants that. More data indicates that lax supervision by adults leads to easier access and more consumption by kids during the holidays. Some parents even allow or encourage their kids to take “just a sip” to join in the revelry. Bad idea. The human brain is still developing until age 25. Any use of drugs or alcohol can stunt that development. Additionally, we see increased use of alcohol during the holiday season as a way to deal with stress or depression. Given the experiences of the past couple of years, this is likely to increase.

One more glass of wine, while tempting, is not going to cure the holiday blahs. This is true for old and young alike. There are several things you can do to help protect teens from the risks associated with drinking during the holidays. Don’t allow teen alcohol use in any amount. Some parents allow alcohol use. Even parents who are stricter may relax and agree to either look the other way to permit teen drinking. Don’t do it. Teen behaviors that are permitted during the holidays can create a year-round issue. And some kids who have a problem already may be confused by the changing attitudes and shifting boundaries. Providing supervision at family gatherings and neighborhood parties is key. While adults hit the eggnog, kids may sneak a few drinks of their own.

Be sure to make expectations clear to teens. Offering alternative entertainment and ensuring that there is proper supervision is one way. Discuss the behaviors you expect from your teen over the holiday season and set them up for success. Should they decide to break the rules, make sure that the consequences are clear. Then be sure to follow through. Set the precedent now for the behavior that you expect for the rest of the year. Also of note is the fact that both the County of San Diego and all the cities in the county have Social Host Ordinances. These laws state that if adults are found to provide or allow alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs by those underage, the adults can be held criminally and civilly liable. This includes not only the drinking and drug use, but any property damage, accidents and deaths that may occur because of it.

Maybe your child does not want to drink, but is feeling peer pressure. Set up a plan in advance for your teen to get out of the situation. In some cases, they may find themselves in a situation where their designated driver is no longer in a condition to drive. Make sure he or she feels safe enough to call you for a sober ride, even with the understanding that you don’t condone their drinking or the drinking of their friends. Make it clear that it’s not worth the risk for them to accept a ride with someone who is impaired for any reason and that you will make sure they get home safely without being reprimanded. More than 80% of young people ages 10-18 say their parents are the leading influence on their decision whether to drink.

Sending a clear and strong message that you disapprove of underage drinking and misuse of other drugs can go a long way in influencing their behavior. If you show that you care about your child’s health, wellness, and success, then they are more likely to listen when they know you’re on their side. Reinforce why you don’t want your child to drink or use other drugs. It’s because you want them to be happy and safe. The conversation will go a lot better if you’re open and you show concern. You want your child to make informed decisions about alcohol and other drugs with reliable information about the dangers. You don’t want your child to learn about alcohol and other drugs from unreliable sources. Establish yourself as a trustworthy source of information. Show you’re aware of what your child is up to.

Young people are more likely to drink or use other drugs if they think no one will notice. Be subtle. Don’t pry. Talk with your child about what they would do if faced with a decision about alcohol and drugs, such as texting a code word to a family member or practicing how they’ll say “no thanks.” But keep it low-key. You don’t have to get everything across in one talk. Plan to have many short talks. Your child’s future depends on it.