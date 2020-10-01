ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL HEALTH DURING COVID

By David R. Shorey, East County Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

May 10, 2021 (San Diego) -- The past 13 months have been a rollercoaster of emotion, stress, and anxiety for many folks. As East County and the rest of the state finally move out of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it’s important to remember that our mental and emotional health may need more time to adjust. The stay-at-home orders and pandemic lifestyle may have made some of us stronger and more resilient, but some may have become more vulnerable. These are important considerations, year-round and when we observe May is Mental Health Month.

The important thing to remember is there is always help available and there is always hope.

New habits may have replaced old ones. New COVID routines may have replaced a healthier pre-pandemic way of life as we struggled to cope and now struggle again to return to life as it once was. There may be survivor’s guilt over the loss of loved ones who succumbed to the virus, oftentimes alone without family or friends at their bedside.

Mental Health America (MHA) and its affiliates nationwide have been observing May is Mental Health Month for 72 years. The 2021 theme is “Tools 2 Thrive.” MHA provides practical tools that everyone can use to improve their mental health and increase their resiliency regardless of their personal situation.

Nationally, according to data reported by the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 41% of adults 18 and older in the U.S. experienced symptoms of anxiety and or depression during the majority of the past year. For young adults, ages 18 to 24, the percentage is more than 56%, with young adults reporting higher levels of substance use and suicidal thoughts.

High school students reported even more significant impact from COVID on their mental health. According to a report by Active Minds, a nonprofit focused of the mental health of young adults, 63% of high school students reported that their mental health had worsened during the pandemic and 80% reporting experiencing stress or anxiety.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency’s Behavioral Health Services (BHS) department provides mental health and substance use disorder services to residents of all ages. You can find resources, a calendar of events and other help for kids, teens, the elderly, the LGBTQ community, caregivers, veterans, first responders, law enforcement, families, parents, individuals with substance use disorders and the differently abled in several languages. Help may be offered for someone who is not sure they need or want help. It’s worth a look, even if you are checking for someone else. There are several options available at no cost. The BHS May is Mental Health Month calendar of events lists activities and virtual events planned throughout the month.

Information and resources for mental health conditions and substance use disorder are available by calling the Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. The National Association for Mental Illness San Diego Chapter has a downloadable app called oscER (Organized Support Companion in an Emergency Situation) that provides guidance and resources for navigating mental health issues. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or medical emergency, call 911.