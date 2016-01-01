ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: PROMOTE WELLNESS DURING MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH AND END STIGMA

By Seraphina Eberhardt, Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies East County

May 9. 2025 (San Diego's EastCounty) -- May 2025 marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating the public about mental health challenges, reducing stigma, and promoting wellness. It was established in 1949 by Mental Health America. The annual observance has been pivotal in bringing mental health to the forefront of national conversations. Over the decades, it has evolved to address various aspects of mental well-being, including the relationship between mental health and substance use.

In East County, mental health and substance use are a concern. Recent data highlights the challenges faced by the community. San Diego’s youth are drinking earlier and more often than their peers statewide. That’s a troubling sign of growing risk. One in four local teens has already consumed alcohol, and nearly 1 in 10 reported recent binge drinking.

This behavior isn’t occurring in a vacuum. Emergency rooms across the county have seen a sharp rise in drug-related crises, with opioid-related visits nearly doubling since 2020. These trends point to deeper issues in our communities. Especially in the East suburban region, where 1 in 5 arrestees in 2023 were local residents, many of them struggling with substance use. This isn’t just about statistics. This is about kids facing real pressure, families impacted by SUDs, and communities bearing the conseque nces. If we want to change the outcome, we need to change the conversation, starting with the environments our youth are growing up in.

There is a critical need for comprehensive mental health and substance use services in the region. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Behavioral Health Services (BHS) division offers a range of resources to address these challenges, including prevention and early intervention. BHS implements programs aimed at preventing substance misuse and promoting mental wellness among youth and adults. A variety of treatment options are available, including outpatient counseling, residential rehabilitation, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders and crisis services. Other services include Outpatient and Support Services, Hospital-Level Care, and Residential and Long-Term Services.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis or even just need help figuring out how to access services, the first step is to call 988. That’s San Diego County’s Access & Crisis Line. It’s available 24/7 and connects individuals with trained professionals who can provide immediate support, safety planning, and referrals to appropriate care across the behavioral health continuum.

T his line serves as the gateway to County services, ensuring that people in crisis are quickly connected to the right level of care, whether it's mobile crisis response, stabilization services, peer support groups, or ongoing treatment. Beyond crisis response, BHS collaborates with local organizations to educate communities, reduce stigma, and support individuals and families impacted by behavioral health challenges.

Addressing the intertwined issues of mental health and substance use requires a multifaceted approach. Raising awareness about the signs of mental health and substance use disorders can lead to early intervention and support. Ensuring that treatment services are readily available and affordable encourages individuals to seek help without fear of stigma or financial burden. Building robust support systems, including family, friends, and peer groups, can provide the encouragement needed for recovery.

As we observe Mental Health Awareness Month this May, it's imperative to recognize the unique challenges faced by the East County community regarding mental health and substance misuse. Take advantage of opportunities like the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 30 day public comment, Connect with BHS activities, and other activities posted to Engage San Diego County. By leveraging available resources, continuing open dialogues, and supporting one another, we can work toward a healthier, more resilient community.

IPS works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health, and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive. To learn more about IPS East County, follow us on our social media platforms: IPS East County Facebook, IPS East County X, and East County Youth Coalition Instagram. Our website is at IPSEast.org. Resources and services are available to assist with screening, treatment, and recovery for individuals with a substance use disorder via the Access & Crisis line, which is open year-round, 24/7 at (888) 724-7240 or dial 988.

Photo, right: Seraphina Eberhardt