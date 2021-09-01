ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: SEPTEMBER IS SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH

By David R. Shorey, East County Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

September 1, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s not easy to talk about suicide. It’s often considered a taboo subject and frequently ignored. But according to the latest statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States for those under 35 and in the top 10 causes of death for those over 35. Each of us can play a role in preventing deaths by suicide beyond simply raising awareness of the topic. One easy way is to complete an 8 hour course to become a Mental Health First Aid responder.

The course is a free, high-impact program that generates tremendous community awareness and support in San Diego County through a contract with the County of San Diego’s Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA), Behavioral Health Services. Participants who complete the course are certified for three years.

According to the Mental Health First Aid San Diego website, courses help raise awareness and encourage understanding of ways which one’s cultural background can impact the discrimination associated with mental illness; reach out to those who suffer in silence, reluctant to seek help; break down the stigma associated with common mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and substance use disorders; provide information on self-help strategies and campus and community resources; and make mental health care and treatment accessible to thousands in need.

Mental Health America of San Diego County has offered these trainings throughout San Diego County since 2015. It has the most certified Mental Health First Aid responders in California and some of the most experienced and top-rated nationally recognized Mental Health First Aid instructors on its team. Visit the events page to register for one of the free online trainings.

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, you can also join with the mental health community throughout San Diego County, California and the rest of the nation in efforts to raise awareness, change public perception and spread hope.

Resources for suicide prevention are available 24 hours a day and can be found at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at its website and by phone at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In addition, San Diego County HHSA has a campaign called It’s Up to Us that’s designed to empower San Diegans to talk openly about mental illness, recognize symptoms, utilize local resources and seek help. The Access & Crisis Line is at 1-888-724-7240. Call 911 if it’s urgent.

It is very important that all residents of San Diego County take an active part in reducing rates of suicide. According to the latest (mid-year 2020) San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office quarterly data, death by suicide ranked number three in manner of death in the county. However, this data showed that there was a 5% decrease during the latest reporting period compared to the same period in 2019.

By getting trained to be a Mental Health First Aid responder, using resources to talk about suicide with your friends, family, and coworkers, and by reading this article, you are taking steps to address suicide. Thank you for your efforts. Every mind matters.

IPS works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive.