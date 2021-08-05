ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY ALLIANCE

By David R. Shorey, East County Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies

Photo: celebrating the first anniversary of of the Spring Valley Community Alliance are, L to R, SVCA President Braulio Sanabra, Regional Manager Charles Gailband of County Park and Rec., and SVCA Vice President Chris Pierce. Photo courtesy IPS.

August 5, 2021 (Spring Valley) - Braulio Sanabria felt uncomfortable with what was happening in and around Lamar County Park in Spring Valley. There were discarded mini alcohol bottles, drug paraphernalia, graffiti, drug sales and homeless encampments. So he decided to do something about it. What began as one man with a trash bag on a summer day in 2020 has evolved into the Spring Valley Community Alliance (SVCA). The effort grew organically as more and more neighbors began joining Sanabria on Sunday mornings to pick up trash, adopt a highway, report graffiti and take pride in the neighborhood. SVCA recently celebrated its first anniversary with a community cleanup, picnic and celebration at the park on Bancroft Drive.

“We want beautiful neighborhoods and are willing to work for it. Our community needs advocates. We want to celebrate our community, which is one of the most diverse in the county,” Sanabria, SVCA founder and president, said. “We advocated for the homeless because there was not enough being done for them.”





Photo, right: volunteers after cleaning up Lamar Park. Photo courtesy IPS.





The SVCA is a growing group of about 50-60 local residents and business owners with a shared interest in improving the quality of life and increasing access to resources in the Spring Valley community. It operates as an all-volunteer organization. It has a website at www.TheSVCA.org where neighbors can get more information and learn how to join.

The SVCA thrives on community participation, honest discussions and the generous donations of time and supplies from its members. The mission of the SVCA is to strengthen the community and passionately advocate for everyone who lives and works in the area. SVCA is seeking a diverse, healthy and safe Spring Valley where residents are committed to the prosperity of their community.

Photo, left: San Diego County Office of Homeless Solutions Director Omar Passons addresses the crowd at the SVCA first anniversary celebration. Photo courtesy IPS.





Over the course of the past year, the Alliance has met with representatives from the County of San Diego’s District 2 County supervisor, Office of Homeless Solutions, Code Enforcement, Park and Recreation and Traffic Engineering, as well as the California Highway Patrol. Alliance members raised their concerns about lack of services for those experiencing homelessness, abandoned vehicles, illegal dumping, dilapidated properties, speeding and the need for additional sidewalks and crosswalks. Additional conversations have centered around the impact that illegal dispensaries are having on the community and concerns about overconcentration of alcohol retailers.

Donna Williams has lived in Spring Valley near Lamar Park for more than 20 years. One day, as she and her husband were taking their daily walk, they spotted a couple cleaning up the area. They were invited to join and have been at it ever since. It looked like some individuals who were experiencing homelessness were taking over the park and that made her feel uncomfortable enough to stop taking her grandkids there to play.

“I live close, so it’s exciting to see people using the park,” Williams said. “People are coming back to the park, bringing kids and dogs and it’s alive.”

Williams says the SVCA is advocating for a diverse, healthy and safe Spring Valley where residents are committed to the prosperity of their community. “All of our neighbors are invited to join us, have some fun, help us clean up the area and get to know each other,” she said.

Jesus Gonzalez is another resident and member of the SVCA who helps with the cleanups. He likes the progress he is seeing.

“Thanks to our neighbors, (San Diego County) health department and elected officials, we got our park back by picking up trash and cleaning graffiti. We are celebrating the present and future of Spring Valley,” Gonzalez said. “The neighborhood is being transformed away from businesses that focus on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs into an area that is cleaner, safer and more family-friendly.”

The SVCA board will soon have the results of a July survey of residents, business owners and employees. They want to know if neighbors feel safe during the day and whether they feel safe at night in Spring Valley. What kind of businesses do they want to see open there? What types of development do they want in Spring Valley? What kinds of improvements are needed? SVCA wants suggestions for enhancement. Do they want more cultural events, or a farmer’s market or a street fair, or what? They want to know whether or not business owners want a business improvement district and how they feel about county services and law enforcement.

One of the recent efforts of the Alliance is to get a crosswalk installed in front of Lamar Park. A petition has been set up asking for the County of San Diego to fund the project. Community members can sign the petition here.

Sanabria summed up the Alliance’s goals. “It’s about making Spring Valley all that it can be.” He contacted the Institute for Public Strategies after hearing about our work with the Casa de Oro Alliance. Sanabria wanted help with some of the alcohol and drug issues they were experiencing in Spring Valley. IPS staff worked with SVCA to develop a strategic plan and connect them with resources to help address their concerns.





IPS is a nonprofit that is contracted

with the Behavioral Health Service division of the county’s Health and Human Service Agency. We work alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive.





