ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: STRESS AWARENESS: UNDERSTANDING THE LINK BETWEEN STRESS AND ALCOHOL AND SUBSTANCE MISUSE

By Seraphina Eberhardt, Program Manager, Institute for Public Strategies East County

April 7, 2025 (San Diego) -- April is Stress Awareness Month, a time to shine a light on one of modern life’s most pervasive issues. Stress is a natural response to life's challenges, but when it becomes chronic or overwhelming, it can have profound implications for our health, both mentally and physically. One of the often-overlooked consequences of long-term stress is its connection to alcohol and substance misuse, a dangerous cycle that many people struggle to break. The relationship between stress and substance misuse can impact our well-being.

When we experience stress, our bodies release hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, triggering the "fight or flight" response. This biological reaction was once essential for survival, helping our ancestors respond quickly to threats. However, in today's world, stress is more often triggered by everyday challenges like work pressure, family obligations, and financial concerns. Prolonged exposure to stress can have a range of adverse effects on our bodies, leading to conditions like anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular problems.

For some, the immediate effects of stress may feel overwhelming, and they turn to alcohol or other substances to self-medicate. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), alcohol consumption is a common coping mechanism for stress, with almost 30% of people who experience high levels of stress reporting drinking alcohol to deal with their emotions. While alcohol may provide temporary relief from stress, it can exacerbate the problem over time, leading to a vicious cycle of dependence and increased stress levels.

The connection between stress and substance misuse goes beyond alcohol. Stress can also contribute to the misuse of drugs, such as prescription medications, stimulants, and opioids. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), people who are under chronic stress are at a higher risk of developing substance use disorders. There can be many reasons for this. Stress can alter brain chemistry, making individuals more susceptible to addiction. Additionally, individuals who experience chronic stress may feel that using substances is the only way to cope with their emotions or to escape the feeling of being overwhelmed.

Both chronic stress and substance misuse can have a detrimental impact on physical and mental health. Stress has been linked to a variety of health problems, including cardiovascular issues. Long-term stress can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Chronic stress can impair the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illness. Stress is a significant risk factor for anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Alcohol and substance misuse can further contribute to these conditions. Stress can cause difficulty falling or staying asleep, and alcohol misuse can interfere with the quality of sleep. Long-term alcohol abuse can damage the liver, cause gastrointestinal problems, and lead to brain damage. Similarly, drug misuse can result in a host of physical and mental health issues, including liver damage, respiratory problems, and cognitive impairment. In many cases, the combination of chronic stress and substance misuse creates a dangerous cycle, with one exacerbating the other.

While it may seem like alcohol or substances provide a quick escape from stress, they do not offer a sustainable solution and often lead to more harm. Fortunately, healthier ways to manage stress and improve your overall well-being exist. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) offers several strategies that can help reduce stress without resorting to harmful substances. Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress. Exercise increases the production of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Whether going for a walk, practicing yoga, or hitting the gym, regular exercise can help improve physical and mental health.

Mindfulness exercises, such as deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation, can help calm the mind and reduce stress. These practices encourage individuals to stay present and focused, which can help alleviate a sense of being overwhelmed. Stress often disrupts sleep patterns, and poor sleep can, in turn, worsen stress. Establishing a consistent sleep routine, avoiding caffeine or alcohol before bed, and creating a calming bedtime environment can promote better sleep and help manage stress.

Social support plays a crucial role in stress management. Talking to a friend or family member about your stress can help alleviate feelings of isolation. If you feel that stress is becoming unmanageable, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor. While alcohol or drugs may seem like a quick fix, they ultimately worsen stress and lead to harmful consequences. If you find yourself relying on substances to cope, it’s essential to seek help. Support groups, therapy, and treatment programs can help you break the cycle of misuse and find healthier ways to manage stress.

A balanced diet can significantly impact how we feel physically and emotionally. Avoid excessive caffeine or sugar, as these can increase feelings of anxiety and stress. Instead, focus on eating nutrient-rich foods that support overall health, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Stress is an inevitable part of life, but it doesn’t have to control us. Understanding the connection between stress and substance misuse is critical in breaking the cycle of reliance on alcohol or drugs as coping mechanisms. By adopting healthier stress management techniques, we can improve our mental and physical health and reduce our risk of developing substance use disorders. Stress Awareness Month reminds us to commit to prioritizing our well-being and finding healthier ways to manage the stresses of daily life.

IPS works alongside communities to build power, challenge systems of inequity, protect health, and improve quality of life. IPS has a vision for safe, secure, vibrant and healthy communities where everyone can thrive. To learn more about IPS East County, follow us on our social media platforms: IPS East County Facebook, IPS East County X, and East County Youth Coalition Instagram. Our website is at IPSEast.org. Resources and services are available to assist with screening, treatment, and recovery for individuals with a substance use disorder via the Access & Crisis line, which is open year-round, 24/7 at (888) 724-7240 or dial 988.

