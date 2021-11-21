THE AFTERMATH OF THE JANUARY 6, 2021 INSURRECTION

PAMELA BOUTE’ – KILLER D.A. by Darryl Littleton (Independently Published, Inglewood, CA., 2021, 89 pages).

Book Review by Dennis Moore

November 21, 2021 (San Diego) - Pamela Boute’ – Killer D.A.is the story of a Department of Justice employee who issues out her own justice when the system fails to put away the guilty. Her latest list of victims – the insurrectionists of January 6, 2021.

This fictional story by renowned comedian Darryl Littleton resonates with me, for I know full well of the challenges faced in federal government employment. If there was a movie to be made about this book, and I could see it happening, Pam Grier comes immediately to mind.

No Proud Boy, Oath Keeper, Three Percenter or complicit politician is safe when she gets you in her sites and this mission takes her to the hotbed of corruption – Mar-A-Lago – where the players are going to get played. For Pamela Boute’ has appointed herself public executioner for a public that’s tired of the lies.

Littleton, known for his comedic whit, takes a departure from his comedy routine and background, with this fictional and sometimes humorous account of a female operative working at the Department of Justice. Boute’ can easily be described in this book as a black female “James Bond”.

Littleton is a Curator for the Comedy Hall of Fame and an Emmy nominated writer for his work on the documentary, Joan Rivers: Exit Laughing. He puts a lot of humor and imagination into this book – some might call it satire.

The author sets the tone for this fanciful book by stating: “As the early morning sun breaks over the horizon, cascading red, orange, and yellow, a Safari 500 helicopter speeds across the open land mass. Inside are 2 passengers – the pilot wearing a Donald Trump, Jr. mask and a disoriented Traveler. The latter is bound and gagged. His face is a puffy red from trying to curse his captor. Salon styled hair whipping wildly in the wind and youthful, privileged beady eyes darting about in pure terror. Both of his ankles have iron blocks attached, along with a single rope tied to the left leg.”

The pilot banks the copter downward and tilts to the right, so the passenger gets a closer and more terrifying look at the ground below, the pulls up rapidly causing more yelling and screaming. The passenger is heaving and appears nauseous as the pilot pulls off the Don Jr. mask to reveal it’s a woman, a woman the passenger immediately recognizes, Pamela Boute’.

Coming at a time when a U.S. House of Representatives special committee is investigating the January 6th Capital uprising, when there were chants of “Hang Mike Pence”, this book by Littleton is timely and sheds a light on where we are in the country and the state of our democracy.

Mind you, this book is fictional, but there is so much truth to it as written. Littleton further describes and gives insight into the main character in this book by stating: “The U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., commonly known as the DOJ, is the largest legal employer in the world. It’s 94 offices of US attorneys are home to over 9,500 lawyers, one of which is Pamela Boute’. This mammoth agency has field offices nationwide made up of divisions, bureaus, and offices. There are 6 litigating divisions: Antitrust, Civil, Civil Rights, Environmental & Natural Resources, Tax and Criminal.

It is in this frayed and frazzled environment that a confident woman strides down the hallway and into the office marked “Pamela Boute’, Assistant District Attorney.” She’s got smooth brown skin, full lips, long hair, and a bubble ass, as described by Littleton in this insightful book. Her figure is accentuated by her government recommended form-fitting pants suit and she looks like she smells intoxicating. Her blouse can’t conceal her erect nipples protruding from her round breasts, yet for all her outward appeal, there’s a coarseness in her eyes in those rare moments she allows herself to relax. Then like a light switch, Pamela can go back to a public persona bordering on pandering.

Littleton further describes the office environment that Boute’ works in, by stating: “Attorney, Eldridge Cooper, 28, new to the D.A.’s office and eager, watches Pamela as she calmly greets colleagues with nods and ‘umm humms’. She never makes eye contact with him, but he can’t take his eyes off her. As Pamela gets to her office door, she turns around abruptly and throws him a hard glance. Eldridge fumbles his coffee cup and spills the contents as Pamela enters her office.”

With the right people behind Littleton, this could easily be made into a Hollywood movie! Having written two earlier reviews of Littleton’s books, This Day in Comedy and Black Comedians on Black Comedians, I can see success for this latest work of art.