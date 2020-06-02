AFTERMATH OF LA MESA PROTESTS LEAVES RESIDENTS AND PROTESTERS WONDERING WHO IS TO BLAME

ECM Editor Miriam Raftery contributed to this report

June 2, 2020 (La Mesa) -- The day after the fiery La Mesa protest left the city in shambles, many citizens were suspicious about who really incited the rioting, looting and arson.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, La Mesa looked almost unrecognizable as the quaint town hosted traffic extending for miles. Cars drove by burnt buildings, slowing down so passengers could take photos of the skeletal and eerie remains of Chase Bank and Union Bank on the corner of Spring and Allison, near downtown La Mesa as well as the still smoldering remnants of the Randall Lamb historical building nearby.

A few protesters still lingered in the area. Many locals wielded industrial brooms and helped with cleanup efforts spread across the nucleus of the city – the banks area, the Vons shopping center, the neighborhood market Sprouts, and some stores on La Mesa Boulevard had all fallen victim to attacks.

A Christian evangelist grabbed a megaphone and started shouting at crowds to repent for their sins.

Hundreds of individuals were scattered throughout the Vons shopping center trying to help load items onto trucks. Many of the items had been water damaged in efforts to put out fires there.

Photos: Looters’ images posted on social media accounts. If you recognize any of these individuals, please contact La Mesa Police.

Falon Tablas, a La Mesa native decided to help the community and was designating tasks to hopeful volunteers. Tablas was in the area Saturday night helping fellow shop owners at Postal Annex.

“They were busting in, they went in there and stole stuff, I had to help him get them out of there and guard the building as much as we can,” said Tablas, who said he suspected these looters were part of the protest. He described them with masks and other articles that they used as weapons. “There weren’t 400 of them there were 1,000 of them,” said Tablas, “they were just with bats, skateboards, they went bashing windows…lit the place on fire here behind me..I think this is really bad they didn’t need to damage and set things on fire. Let your mouth be heard but you don’t need to be damaging people’s property.”

Photo, left by Briana Gomez: Falon Tablas

However, other protest attendees and neighbors disagreed that these protesters were part of the original crowd.

Britney and Taylor, two young women who declined to give their last names stood outside of Vons saying “The protesters did not start this.” Both young women were at the protest almost the entire time. “It was peaceful the whole time until the sun went down,” Britney said.

Taylor said she got flash-banged, rubber bulleted, and tear-gassed by law enforcement, got milk and came back to assist other protesters, but the protests stayed peaceful even though police were aggressive.