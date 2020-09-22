AGC-EAST COUNTY HEADQUARTERS AND APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING FACILITY IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN LAKESIDE

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

Sept. 24, 2020 (Lakeside) The AGC East County Headquarters and Apprenticeship Training Facility (AGC) is under construction and slated to open this year. The facility will serve as the headquarters and training center for carpentry, cement masonry, drywall finisher, drywall lather, heavy equipment operator, painter, and laborer.

For those trying to retrain or hone skills because of COVID-19 economic losses, job seekers may consider enrolling.

Additionally, the state-of-art 43,600 sq. ft facility will provide construction services to the 1,100 plus AGC member firms in the County.

Training services include continuing construction education, safety services, government affairs, labor relations, business development, and many more.

Barnhart-Reese is the general contractor; design is by Ware Malcomb Architects.

The AGC, San Diego Chapter, established 92 years ago, is the nation’s largest and oldest construction trade association.

The training facility is located on 10140 Riverford Drive in Lakeside.

