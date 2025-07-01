AGUIRRE TAKES STRONG LEAD IN DISTRICT 1 SUPERVISORIAL RACE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left, via candidates' websites: John McCann, left, and Paloma Aguirre, right

July 1, 2025 (San Diego) – In a special election that will determine the balance of power on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre leads with 53.22% of the vote over Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, who has 36.78%, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters

Aguirre, a Democrat, has 37,324 votes while McCann, a Republican, has 32,805, a lead of 4,518 votes. Another 9,500 ballots remain to be counted, with the next update from the Registrar due by 6 p.m. this evening. The winner is expected to take office by the end of this month as the new District 1 Supervisor.

Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the board currently has a 2-2 split following the resignation of Nora Vargas. If Aguirre’s lead holds, Democrats will retake the majority, which could sway policy decisions on key issues.

An Aguirre win will also bring back a Latina voice on the board of Supervisors in an era when immigration issues have brought heightened tensions to the region, as well as providing a voice calling for cleanup of severe pollution that has forced long-term beach closure and serious air pollution health threats to Imperial Beach residents.

Aguirre released a statement declaring victory, though McCann has not yet conceded.

““Voters spoke loud and clear: clean up the sewage crisis, lower costs, and stand up to the chaos, cuts, and intimidation coming out of Trump’s Washington,” Aguirre said in a statement Tuesday night. “I’ve spent my life, from organizing in forgotten neighborhoods to standing up as a small-town mayor, fighting for working people and to fix the sewage crisis, and I’m not going to the county to back down — I’m going to double down and deliver.”

Aguirre added that “whether you voted for me or not, I’m ready to work my heart out to bring down costs, protect our health, and deliver results – – no matter your income, political party or ZIP code.

She also thanked campaign supporters and acknowledged McCann “for a hard-fought campaign.

Crystal Irving, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 221,said in a statement that a win by Aguirre will mean “marginalized communities finally have a voice at the table, which is a turning point for District 1...The win is the result of a coalition of union members, environmental advocates and residents supporting a campaign based on our shared values.”

City News Service reports that McCann said the election night results were “the first of many returns,” adding that he believes his position remains competitive. As for his priorities should the results flip, he said, “My campaign was always about making life more affordable, reducing homelessness and fighting taxes. I’m proud we pushed hard on all those fronts and I will continue to deliver on each of those issues.”

District 1 includes the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, and National City, some east San Diego neighborhoods and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa, and a portion of Spring Valley in East County.