AIR FORCE VETERAN RECEIVES UPGRADES TO EL CAJON RESIDENCE FROM HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION AND 365 CONNECT

East County News Service

April 30, 2025 (El Cajon) -- As a part of the National Volunteer Month campaign, The Home Depot Foundation and 365 Connect teamed up today to upgrade the home of local veteran Lawrason Springwell.

Lawrason, a retired Air Force pilot who served in the Vietnam War, lives with his wife on Carob Lane in El Cajon. Since 2023, he has faced significant health challenges, prompting his wife to leave her job and become his full-time caregiver. With Lawrason unable to tend to the property as he once did and his wife occupied with his care, the Springwells needed assistance to clean up their property and restore it to its previous condition.



Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, partnered with 365 Connect to refresh the Springwells’ yard by trimming overgrown trees and bushes, plus clearing debris that had accumulated and posed a potential fire risk to their home. Given their property is in a high fire risk area, this project helps bring peace of mind to the Springwells and allow them to safely age in place in their cherished home.

During National Volunteer Month this April, The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with national and local nonprofits to complete dozens of service projects like this one to give back to veterans and local communities across the country. You can learn more about the national campaign HERE.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, according to a company press release, since tens of thousands of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $550 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation’s heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.

The volunteer projects included:

Removing debris cluttering the backyard, which has created a fire hazard

Trimming overgrown trees and bushes around the property

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot, works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $550 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow t@HomeDepotFound on X and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About 365 Connect

365 Connect is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting socially responsible corporations with nonprofit organizations through meaningful employee engagement experiences. With a mission to foster a shared sense of purpose, 365 Connect creates impactful, community-driven events that strengthen philanthropic relationships and inspire collective action. Through strategic grantmaking, innovative leadership, and collaborative partnerships, 365 Connect builds bridges between donors and nonprofits, helping to cultivate a more compassionate and connected world.