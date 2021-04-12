AIRCRAFT DISPATCHED AFTER CONTROLLED BURN AT CUYAMACA RANCHO STATE PARK REPORTEDLY JUMPS CONTAINMENT LINE

Photo via SDG&E webcam

April 12, 2021 (Cuyamaca) – A controlled burn has reportedly jumped a containment line  near Pasa Picacho Campground in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, scanner traffic and multiple sources indicate. The blaze, now dubbed the #PasoFire, has burned 15-20 acres outside the ontrol line and is fueled by a westerly wind.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters have been requested and at least two aircraft are on scene as of 4:50 p.m.

