AIRCRAFT DISPATCHED AFTER CONTROLLED BURN AT CUYAMACA RANCHO STATE PARK REPORTEDLY JUMPS CONTAINMENT LINE

Printer-friendly version
East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts
Photo via SDG&E webcam
April 12, 2021 (Cuyamaca) – A controlled burn has reportedly jumped a containment line near Pasa Picacho Campground in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, scanner traffic and multiple sources indicate. The blaze, now dubbed the #PasoFire, has burned 15-20 acres outside the ontrol line and is fueled by a westerly wind.
Multiple air tankers and helicopters have been requested and at least two aircraft are on scene as of 4:50 p.m.
To receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email, sign up at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text messages on your mobile phone.
Recent comments