Alcohol a factor in head-on crash in Crest that killed Ramona woman, 72

Photo via San Diego Fire Protection District

February 12, 2026 (Crest) – A Ramona woman, 72, has died of injuries sustained in a head-on crash that occurred February 11 in the Crest area of unincorporated El Cajon. An El Cajon woman, 30, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on La Cresta Road east of Coyote Ridge crossed the solid, double-yellow center lines, striking a 2012 Volkwagen Jetta driven by the Ramona woman head-on.

The Ramona woman died of her injuries at the scene. The El Cajon woman was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

“Driving under the influence, speeding and unsafe turns continue to be leading causes of crashes on our roadways, especially during inclement weather,” said Captain Monteagudo. “I urge all drivers to not drive while impaired, slow down, obey posted speed limits, approach every turn with caution, and be extra careful during inclement weather. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe; for you, your loved ones, and everyone sharing the road.”

Crews from San Miguel Fire Protection District, Heartland Fire and Rescue, and Lakeside Fire District responded as well as California Highway Patrol, the San Diego County Sheriff, and American Medical Response. The fatality two-vehicle crash is being investigated by the CHP.