Alejandro Escovedo to headline Adams Avenue Unplugged Saturday, April 25

Source: Adams Avenue Business

March 16, 2026 (San Diego) - Adams Avenue Unplugged will take place on Saturday, April 25th, 12 noon to 12 midnight, along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. This exceptional music walkabout is free and open to the public with the exception of the headliner artist. Alejandro Escovedo ($40 ticket). Unplugged 2026 will feature 90 performances at 26 different venues including restaurants, bars, coffee houses, and the main stage located at the historic Normal Heights United Church. Adams Avenue businesses hope to treat musical aficionados and foodies to the rich neighborhood culture.

Alejandro Escovedo is a celebrated singer and songwriter. He has as eclectic a background and body of work as any rock artist of his generation. As comfortable performing with a string ensemble as he is with an amped-up power trio, and as likely to bare his soul in his lyrics as he is to display some serious rock & roll swagger, Escovedo had already played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career that's seen him work with everyone from Tony Visconti, John Cale to Bruce Springsteen. Beginning with 1992's Gravity, Escovedo's music has been consistently literate, ambitious, and eclectic, with 2001's A Man Under the Influence exploring different genres and approaches from track to track, while 2008's Real Animal and 2016's Burn Something Beautiful focused on passionate, guitar-based rock & roll. 2018's The Crossing (and its 2021 Spanish-language counterpart La Cruzada) told a richly detailed story of the immigrant experience.

Alejandro Escovedo was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 10, 1951, one of 12 children. His family was steeped in music: His father played in mariachi bands and swing combos both before and after he emigrated from Mexico to the United States. Alejandro's older brother Pete Escovedo is a recognized jazz artist and studio musician; he was a member of Santana and founded the group Azteca. Another older brother, Coke Escovedo, also worked with both jazz and Latin groups, enjoyed a solo career, and was a member of Santana and Malo. Pete's daughter Sheila Escovedo became a pop star and an acclaimed drummer as Sheila E. Alejandro's younger brother Javier Escovedo founded the early Los Angeles punk band the Zeros. And another younger brother, Mario Escovedo, played in the hard rock outfit the Dragons.

For the complete Unplugged line-up, schedule, VIP food & beer tickets, Headliner tickets and further info, please call (619) 282-7329, or visit the web at www.adamsavenueunplugged.com.