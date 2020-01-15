ALL 4 SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES I DISTRICT 2 WILL APPEAR AT FORUM JAN. 29 IN LA MESA HOSTED BY GMIA AND EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE

Residents encouraged to submit questions for candidates

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left to right: Joel Anderson, Kenya Taylor, Brian Sesko, and Steve Vaus.

January 15, 2020 (La Mesa) -- A forum for candidates seeking to fill the District 2 county supervisor seat will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Murdock Elementary School (4354 Conrad. Drive, La Mesa). The forum is sponsored by the Grossmont-Mt. Helix Improvement Association, along with East County Magazine.

All four candidates running for the East County seat have indicted they will attend. The candidates are former state Senator Joel Anderson, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, Kenya Taylor, co-chair of the Southeastern Live Well Center Health Workgroup, and Brian Sesko, Broker and General Contractor. Click their names to view their websites and learn more about their stances and priorities.

The candidates are running to succeed County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who is leaving office after 28 years because of term limits.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions for consideration in advance to editor@eastcountymagazine.org or to yourGMIAneighbor@gmail.com. Written questions will also be accepted at the forum.

“The role of our Supervisor is critical to our unincorporated region,” said Kathleen Hedberg, president of GMIA. “The unincorporated area does not have a city council and is governed by decisions made by the Board of Supervisors, which can have a tremendous impact on our area.”

“The County Supervisors make decisions that affect people across our region including major land use issues on items such as housing developments, energy projects, sand mining, parks and preserves,” said Miriam Raftery, editor of East County Magazine. “Supervisors also cast votes that impact countywide fire protection, health and human services, homelessness, agriculture, and many other important issues.”

The 2nd Supervisorial district includes 620,000 residents and spans 2,000 square miles from the eastern communities in the city of San Diego east to the Imperial County line, south to the Mexican border, and north to include the towns of Julian and Santa Ysabel. It encompasses five incorporated cities as well as rural, mountain and desert towns plus several Native American reservations.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with an opportunity to meet the candidates. The forum, to be facilitated by the League of Women Voters, starts at 6 p.m.

After the forum concludes at 8:00 p.m., candidates for Superior Court judge seats and the 71st and 79th Assembly District have been invited for a meet and greet with those attending.

GMIA is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure that the quality and character of the community it serves is preserved and enhanced. GMIA represents more than 7,000 residences in the area east of Bancroft Drive, south of El Cajon, generally north of State Route 94 and west of State Route 94/Jamacha Road. For more information about GMIA or to become a member, go to gmia.net.

East County Magazine has won 116 journalism awards since its inception in 2008, providing nonprofit public interest news for our region as well as free wildfire and emergency alerts. You can get more information or sign up for a free weekly subscription at www.EastCountyMagazine.org.