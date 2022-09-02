ALL BORDER 32 FIRE EVACUEES CAN RETURN HOME

East County News Service

Photo by Josh Stotler: Hose near ruins of a burned home in Barrett Junction area.

September 2, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Everyone who was evacuated due to the Border 32 Fire can now return home, San Diego County officials confirm. County officials have also established a recovery email, RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov, to help those affected by the fires. People whose property was affected by the fire can reach the County at the recovery email and County officials will respond.

Officials said the emergency shelter at Mountain Empire High School at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley would remain open at this point in time.

The fire is 20% contained. It has burned 4,438 acres and destroyed four homes, as well as several outbuildings, 2 RVs, a commercial structure, numerous livestock and other animals.