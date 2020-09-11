ALL EVACUATION ORDERS, WARNINGS AND ROAD CLOSURES LIFTED FOR VALLEY FIRE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Walter Schlunegger

September 11, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – all evacuation orders, evacuations and road closures have been lifted in the Valley Fire, allowing residents to go home.

The last remaining temporary evacuation point at Steele Canyon High School is also closed.

The Valley Fire is now 55% contained, holding at 17,665 acres as ground crews continue working to suppress fire growth. Lighter wins and higher humidity are expected to limit fire growth overnight.

Residents in need of diaster assistance can visit www.SDCountyRecovery.com or cal 858-715-2200.

The County will open a Local Assistance Center to help residents affected by the Valley Fire. It will be open at the Rancho San Diego Library, 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon on Saturday Sept. 12 through Monday Sept. 14.

The fire has destroyed 30 homes and 31 minor structures, damaging 11 other buildings. Three injuries are reported, of which at least two are firefighters who sustained minor injuries.

For the latest updates in English or Spanish, visit www.SDCountyEmergency.com and download the SD Emergency app.